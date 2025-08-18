Karachi receives relief from heat as monsoon rains begin

KARACHI – After a day of intense heat and humidity, Karachi finally received rainfall, bringing much-needed relief.

According to details, monsoon winds entered the city from the east and northeast, causing light showers in suburban areas. Moderate rainfall was recorded in Airport, Landhi, Quaidabad, Korangi, and near the Met Office.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier forecast hot and humid weather with chances of rain in parts of Karachi today, while predicting intermittent thunderstorms with moderate showers on Tuesday. Under the ongoing monsoon system, the city is also likely to experience cloudy weather with thunderstorms and rain on Wednesday.

Temperatures may rise up to 37°C over the next three days, with humidity reaching 85% in the morning and 65% in the evening. Winds are expected to blow mostly from the northeast. Thunderstorms and rain are also expected in several districts of rural Sindh.

The PMD has warned that heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning may disrupt daily life, with risks of urban flooding in low-lying areas. Weak structures such as mud houses, electricity poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels could also be damaged.

Rain preparedness meeting

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed all municipal bodies to remain active and instructed traffic police to manage traffic during rains.

In a briefing, the CM was informed that rainfall is expected in Karachi starting tonight. Karachi Mayor stated that work is underway to clear 44 choking points of storm drains, while 120 suction vehicles are ready to remove rainwater from low-lying areas.

The CM added that heavy rains in Thar have filled all dams, and the stored water will be of great importance for the local population.