Good news for those applying for government jobs

KARACHI – The Sindh government has introduced a new policy for public sector job appointments, giving extra weight to candidates’ academic qualifications.

Under the revised system, applicants for positions ranging from Grade 5 to Grade 15 will now receive additional points based on their educational scores during the selection process.

The Departmental Selection Committee will award 5 extra points to candidates with higher academic qualifications. However, candidates must have at least 50% marks in their educational credentials to be eligible for these extra points.

For those applying with an Intermediate qualification, an additional 5 points will be granted during the test. Moreover, candidates appearing for the IBA Sukkur test will be guaranteed 5 extra points as part of the evaluation.

The new system applies to all departments, as confirmed by the Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department, with the official notification signed by Section Officer Faizan Qazi.