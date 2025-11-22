By-Elections 2025: NA-129 Lahore all set for PML-N vs PTI showdown

LAHORE – NA-129, remains under light, as key constituency in the provincial capital is about to witness fierce battle. PML-N is looking to reclaim its stronghold, facing PTI, still finding its footing after losing its election symbol.

Voters will head to the polls on November 23, in what promises to be a defining moment for Punjab’s political future. Punjab is gearing up for a high-stakes political showdown as by-elections for five National Assembly and seven Provincial Assembly seats are set for Sunday. These elections are being held to fill recently vacated seats, are being closely watched as the largest by-elections in the province since the 2024 general elections.

Lahore NA-129 By-Elections

Punjab’s political arena is bracing for intense battles as major parties, including the ruling PML-N, and Imran Khan’s PTI, and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are looking to consolidate their influence. Notably, PTI remains without its official election symbol.

The spotlight is firmly on NA-129 Lahore, which covers the city’s central and historic areas, a constituency of immense strategic importance. Urban voters, including the middle class, business elites, and influential political families, will decide whether PML-N can reclaim its dominance in the city.

This seat fell vacant after the passing of Mian Muhammad Azhar, a towering political figure and former Governor of Punjab (1990–1993), Mayor of Lahore (1987–1991), and founder of PML-Q. Azhar, who won the 2024 elections as an independent candidate supported by PTI with 103,739 votes, passed away in July 2025 at age 83.

His family wielded political influence in constituency for decades, and his son, Hammad Azhar, is now a prominent PTI leader. These by-elections are not just about filling seats as they are a litmus test for Punjab’s political landscape, a battle for supremacy between long-established parties, and a decisive moment for Lahore’s political future.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) finalized all preparations, leaving no stone unturned to ensure a transparent and peaceful polling process. Security is being tightened like never before, with federal approval for army and civil armed forces deployment to act as a Quick Reaction Force from November 22 to 24.

The deployment spans National Assembly constituencies NA-18 (Haripur), NA-96 (Faisalabad), NA-104 (Faisalabad), NA-143 (Sahiwal), NA-185 (Dera Ghazi Khan), and NA-129 (Lahore), along with Punjab Assembly constituencies PP-73 (Sargodha), PP-98 (Faisalabad), PP-115 (Faisalabad), PP-116 (Faisalabad), PP-203 (Sahiwal), PP-269 (Muzaffargarh), and PP-87 (Mianwali).

Mobile services may face partial restrictions, and checkpoints will be set up around polling stations to prevent any disruption. Political parties have been warned to avoid hate speech, with strict action promised against violators.