Lahore–Sialkot motorway closed as dense fog disrupts traffic

LAHORE – The Lahore–Sialkot Motorway (M-11) has been closed due to dense fog.

According to a spokesperson for Central Region Motorways, the closure has been implemented to ensure the safety of life and property, as lane violations in foggy conditions can lead to serious accidents.

Road users are advised to strictly follow lane discipline and prefer traveling during daylight hours. Safe travel timings in foggy conditions are from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Drivers must use fog lights, avoid unnecessary travel, refrain from speeding, maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, and contact the helpline at 130 for guidance and assistance.