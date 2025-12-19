‘You Shut Up!’ Palwasha Khan, Aleem Khan’s fiery Senate Showdown goes viral

LAHORE – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Palwasha Khan and Federal Communications Minister Aleem Khan engaged in heated verbal battle over alleged favoritism toward housing society.

The confrontation sparked when Palwasha questioned Aleem Khan about claims that a housing society was receiving undue benefits. The federal minister responded sharply, accusing the committee of harboring corrupt members and declaring, “All the dishonest people of the world have gathered in this committee. Being accused of favoring a housing society is a personal insult to me.”

کتوں کی لڑائی میں ہمیشہ لڑائی کا ساتھ دینا چاہیے!!

علیم خان بمقابلہ پلوشہ۔۔ pic.twitter.com/NsZPUPHM0P — Mohammad Hayat (@mofarooka) December 19, 2025

Palwasha fired back, challenging Aleem Khan’s reaction: “Why are you getting so upset over a question? Are you embarrassed?” Aleem Khan warned, “If you speak about our character, we will speak about yours too. We do not want to come down to your level. We will answer questions about our character, but you will not get answers from them.”

The verbal clash grew so intense that the committee chairman had to repeatedly intervene in a bid to restore order.

Visibly angered, Palwasha demanded a formal ruling against the minister’s behavior, asserting, “Asking a question is not the same as making an allegation. My question about the road benefiting a specific housing society was my right.” She clarified that her query was aimed at understanding whether the road project was favoring a particular society and criticized the approach of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet members. She also vowed to raise the issue with her party’s senior leadership.

The tension escalated further when Palwasha warned, “You are crossing the line.” Aleem Khan said “How dare you? First look at your own matters before pointing fingers at others.” At this point, Palwasha lost her composure entirely, shouting, “Shut up! Will you listen to me?”