Nccia Arrests Accused For Spreading Obscene Photos Of Woman

RAWALPINDI – The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested the accused involved in spreading obscene pictures of a woman.

The NCCIA Rawalpindi team arrested the accused, Osama Rehan, during a raid, and a mobile phone was recovered from his possession.

According to authorities, the accused viralized the woman’s inappropriate videos in an attempt to defame her. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 20 and 21 of the PECA Act, and further investigations are ongoing.