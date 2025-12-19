‘Think Ten Times Before Touching Lahore’s Nasir Bagh,’ LHC Judge says on Underground Plaza

LAHORE – Lahore High Court questioned on massive construction in Nasir Bagh, one of city’s most iconic green spaces.

Justice Shahid Karim of LHC warned, One should have thought ten times before touching Nasir Bagh, it is the very identity of Lahore!.

During a hearing on smog and air pollution, the court criticized Environment Department for failing to control pollution from smoke-belching vehicles and questioned the lack of proper oversight on tree cutting. “If I find trees were cut without PHA approval, I will personally take strict action,” the judge thundered.

The court highlighted that Nasir Bagh’s over 100 kanal area is now under threat, with 11 kanals picked for construction. Justice Karim drew attention to alternatives, pointing out other locations where projects could have proceeded without destroying Lahore’s historic and green heritage. “Orange Line and Metro have already damaged our heritage. Why pick Nasir Bagh?” he asked sharply.

Civil society representatives expressed outrage, saying they were “completely unsatisfied” with LDA meetings on the project. The court advised them to challenge the project legally if they opposed it.

The hearing also exposed lax action by environmental authorities, who were reportedly more “idle than active” against smog and pollution. Contractors have previously been fined in other projects, but similar strict measures seem lacking for Nasir Bagh.

The court has now demanded a detailed report from all relevant departments and will resume proceedings next week. One thing is clear, the fate of Lahore’s beloved Nasir Bagh is under intense judicial scrutiny, and the city is watching closely.