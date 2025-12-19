Four soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists killed in North Waziristan attack

RAWALPINDI –At least four terrorists were killed in an attack on a security forces camp in the Boya area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, while four brave soldiers were martyred during the exchange of fire.

According to the ISPR, on December 19, terrorists attacked the security forces’ camp in Boya, North Waziristan, and attempted to breach the camp’s security perimeter, but the forces foiled their malicious plans in time.

ISPR stated that the attackers rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the outer security wall, causing it to collapse and resulting in severe damage to nearby civilian infrastructure and a mosque. Several civilian homes were also damaged by the terrorists’ brutal act.

Fifteen innocent civilians, including women and children, were injured in the attack.

The ISPR further said that the forces fought courageously and eliminated all four terrorists. During the exchange of fire, four soldiers embraced martyrdom, including Havaldar Muhammad Waqas, Naik Khan Wazeer, Sepoy Sufiyan Haider, and Sepoy Riffat.

According to the ISPR, these terrorist activities were planned from Afghanistan, contradicting the Afghan Taliban government’s claims regarding the absence of terrorist groups on their soil. Pakistan expects the Afghan government to fulfill its responsibilities and not allow terrorists to use Afghan territory. The security of the Pakistani people is paramount, and Pakistan reserves the right to pursue and eliminate terrorists and their facilitators.