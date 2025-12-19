Over 20,000 Pakistanis deported in 11 months

KARACHI – More than 3,500 Pakistani citizens were deported from various countries over the past year, with the highest number being sent back from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

According to reports, during the first 11 months of this year, the number of Pakistanis deported from different countries increased by over 3,500 compared to last year.

Sources revealed that during the first 11 months of 2025, a total of 20,262 Pakistanis were deported to Karachi from abroad, whereas during the same period last year, the number was 16,461.

According to sources, the majority of these individuals were deported from Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Among Pakistanis traveling to Gulf countries on Umrah and visit visas, a large number were found begging.

Similarly, individuals who traveled to different countries on visit visas using fake documents and attempted to move onward to Europe and other countries were also deported back to Karachi.