By-elections 2025: Pak Army to be deployed as Quick Reaction Force amid high alert

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Armed and civil forces are set for Quick Reaction Force duties to maintain law and order during by-elections after government final nod.

A wave of shock spread across ahead of by-elections on November 23. The federal government approved deployment of army and civil armed forces, after which security in key cities has been placed on high alert.

Army will take charge as Quick Reaction Force, while strict security will remain in place in the election constituencies from November 22 to November 24.

The constituencies include National Assembly seats NA-143, 104, 96, 18, 185, and 129, while the Punjab Assembly seats include PP-73, 269, 203, 116, 115, 98, and 87.

Preparations have been completed for deploying a heavy contingent of the army in Faisalabad, Sahiwal, DG Khan, Lahore, Muzaffargarh, and Mianwali, creating an intense atmosphere and rising tension in the electoral areas.

The final number of security personnel will be determined based on recommendations from the Punjab Home Department and the Election Commission, though tight monitoring in the concerned constituencies has already started.

Meanwhile, political activity in major cities surged, while concerns over law and order have heightened anxiety among the public and candidates.