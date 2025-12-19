Cop caught in receiving bribe, video goes viral

RAWALPINDI – A security division official deployed at Rawalpindi’s Old Airport Road was found involved in alleged corruption after stopping vehicles early in the morning.

CPO Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, took notice of the complaint about police constable’s corruption on social media and ordered the suspension of the official named Azam and the issuance of a charge sheet.

In the video, the uniformed official can be seen stopping a car and speaking to the driver.

The official says, “You fools try to trick me every day. What will you do today? Come on, give me tea and water this morning. I’ve let you go free many times before.”

The official tells the driver, “Every day, we have to show kindness. In 10 days, you’ll be back, complaining or doing this and that.”

After the video surfaced, CPO Rawalpindi, Khalid Hamdani, expressed his anger.

CPO Rawalpindi, Khalid Hamdani, stated that anyone who tarnishes the department’s dignity is not one of us, and strict accountability will be ensured. Corruption or abuse of power will not be tolerated, and officers need to correct their behavior.