Doha on High Alert as Qatar orders evacuation after multiple missile attacks

DOHA – Qatar’s capital has been rocked by an explosion, prompting the government to take swift and unprecedented action to protect its citizens.

Authorities announced the temporary evacuation of specific areas to ensure public safety and prevent any further threats.

Qatar Ministry of Interior revealed that the evacuation is critical to allow the nation’s air defense systems to remain fully operational against missile attacks allegedly originating from Tehran. Officials confirmed that a missile targeting the state was successfully intercepted in time, averting what could have been a catastrophic loss of life and property.

“The evacuated areas will remain off-limits until the threat is completely neutralized,” the Ministry warned, urging residents to strictly follow official instructions and avoid relying on unverified information.

Security forces and air defense personnel are reportedly maintaining high-level surveillance around the evacuated zones, taking all possible measures to ensure civilians remain safe. Citizens have been instructed to avoid entering these areas unnecessarily and to obtain updates exclusively from official channels.

This unfolding situation in Doha highlights rising regional tensions and serves as a stark reminder of the constant vigilance required in the face of modern missile threats.