Is Iran turning to China for Air Defence Upgrade amid escalation with US-Israel?

TEHRAN – Iran is reportedly preparing to get hundreds of Chinese-made shoulder-fired air defence missile systems in the coming weeks under a deal estimated to be worth $60–70 million amid Tehran’s military procurement efforts since its conflict with US and Israel exposed weaknesses in its air defence network.

As per reports in international media, Tehram signed contract for 300 to 400 man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS), including China’s QW-12 and FN-16 shoulder-fired missiles. The acquisition is expected to significantly strengthen Iran’s ability to defend military installations, energy infrastructure and other strategic assets against low-flying aircraft, helicopters and drones.

The deal was reportedly arranged through Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, a Hong Kong-based company acting as an intermediary between Iranian officials and the Chinese supplier. However, neither Tehran nor Beijing has officially acknowledged the agreement.

China’s Foreign Ministry however ruled out report, calling it “completely groundless” and saying Beijing remains committed to promoting peace and ending regional conflicts. Iran’s Foreign Ministry has not issued a response, while the intermediary company also declined to comment.

The reported purchase comes as Iran moves to rebuild its military capabilities following months of intense fighting with the United States and Israel. During the conflict, American and Israeli strikes targeted facilities linked to Iran’s missile, drone and air defence programmes, exposing vulnerabilities in the country’s ability to protect critical military infrastructure from advanced air attacks.

Although U.S. bombing operations were suspended over the weekend, President Donald Trump warned that military strikes could resume if negotiations fail to bring an end to the five-month conflict, which has technically remained under a ceasefire since April.

QW-12 and FN-16 are infrared-guided surface-to-air missile systems designed to intercept low-flying aircraft, helicopters and drones. While defence experts consider the QW-12 less advanced than newer Chinese variants such as the QW-18 and QW-19, they believe the systems remain highly effective in countering drones and other low-altitude aerial threats.