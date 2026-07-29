Schools Summer Vacations to be extended until September 1 amid Heavy Rains in Punjab?

LAHORE – Summer vacations for thousands of students in Punjab could be extended as relentless monsoon rains and worsening flood conditions force authorities to reconsider the reopening of schools in the province’s worst-hit districts.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) recommended to Punjab School Education Department that schools in flood-affected areas remain closed after mid August, citing growing safety concerns amid continuing heavy rainfall. The proposal is awaiting approval from the education department, which will make the final decision.

The recommendation comes as floodwaters continue to threaten several parts of Punjab, prompting officials to prioritise the safety of students, teachers and school staff. Authorities believe educational institutions in affected areas should not reopen until floodwaters recede and conditions become safe for classroom activities.

The provincial government ordered comprehensive assessment of schools and other public buildings damaged by the ongoing monsoon spell. The Communication and Works (C&W) Department has been tasked with inspecting affected facilities and submitting a detailed report on buildings that have suffered structural damage or are no longer safe for use.

The proposal follows region-wide high alert issued by PDMA as the fourth spell of monsoon rains is expected to continue until August 5. Weather officials have warned that the latest system could trigger urban flooding, landslides and a sharp rise in water levels in rivers, streams and hill torrents.

Heavy rainfall is forecast for Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Murree, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha and several other districts, while parts of southern Punjab are also expected to receive moderate to heavy showers.

PDMA has cautioned that low-lying urban areas face a significant risk of flooding, while prolonged rainfall may trigger landslides in Murree, Galiyat and other mountainous regions. Rising river flows caused by heavy rainfall in upper catchment areas have also prompted emergency agencies and district administrations to remain on high alert.