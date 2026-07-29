Fbise Ssc Results 2026 Science Group Toppers Announced

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the results of the Class 9 and 10 annual examinations for 2026, with female students securing seven out of the 10 top positions.

No student from federal government educational institutions managed to secure a top position in this year’s results.

The results were announced during a ceremony attended by Federal Minister for Education Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui as the chief guest. FBISE Chairman said that a total of 292,831 students appeared in the examinations this year.

According to officials, 1,006 examination centres were established across the country, with 2,012 supervisory staff members and 6,996 invigilators assigned duties. A total of 4,855 teachers were involved in the paper-checking process, while 10,706 teachers had applied for evaluation duties.

Science Group Toppers

In the science group, Afeera Ejaz secured the first position with 1,089 marks. Amina Nauman stood second with 1,088 marks, while Huzaifa Haider achieved third position with 1,086 marks.

Addressing the ceremony, Education Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed his happiness at attending the event, saying such occasions mark the beginning of students’ future achievements.

FBISE Matric Gazette 2026