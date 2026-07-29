Journalists Colony Phase-II relocated from Katar Bund Road to Chahar Bagh

LAHORE – Punjab government decided to shift Journalists Colony Phase-II to the J Block of Chahar Bagh housing scheme, pushing long-awaited housing project towards completion.

The decision was taken during high-level meeting held at Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), jointly chaired by RUDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Amin and Punjab Secretary Information Tahir Raza Hamdani. Under the new plan, the colony will be relocated from Katar Bund Road to Chahar Bagh, while the previously approved master plan will remain intact. Officials agreed that the project will be developed according to the existing layout, ensuring that the process moves forward without further delays.

Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari, General Secretary Afzal Talib, Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation (PJHF) Deputy Managing Director Adnan Rashid, PJHF Assistant Director (Admin) Asad Hussain, RUDA Director Public Relations Colonel Abid Latif, and senior officials also attended the meeting.

To push development process, PJHF will provide RUDA with the final list of eligible journalists for Phase-II plots. After submission of list, RUDA will issue formal allotment notifications to eligible journalists, allowing the next phases of the project to proceed. The meeting also finalized key financial and development arrangements. It was decided that payments, including advance fees and installments, will be collected according to the previously agreed terms, while development charges will be directly received by RUDA.

Secretary Information Tahir Raza Hamdani said the initiative comes under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of providing housing facilities to journalists and appreciated RUDA’s efforts in taking the project forward. He expressed confidence that RUDA would ensure timely completion of development work, plot possession, and other formalities so journalists could build their homes at the earliest.

Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari welcomed the decision and thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Information Minister Azma Bukhari, Secretary Information, and RUDA CEO Imran Amin for supporting the journalist community. Ansari said shifting Phase-II to Chahar Bagh marks a significant step towards fulfilling the government’s commitment to provide quality residential facilities to journalists, adding that the new location offers a modern and attractive living environment.