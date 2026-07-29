Pti Ticket Holder Shot Dead At Lahore Clinic

LAHORE – A man was shot dead and a doctor injured after unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants opened fire inside a clinic near Ghalib Market in Lahore’s Gulberg area on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Abdullah Tahir, a resident of Okara who worked as a contractor. He had come to the Gulberg clinic for physiotherapy when the attack took place.

Police said Abdullah Tahir had previously been involved in a dispute in Okara a few months ago, and investigators are examining all possible motives behind the killing.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran said a doctor present at the clinic was also struck by a bullet during the shooting. The bullet hit the doctor’s arm, and his condition is reported to be stable and out of danger.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the attack has surfaced, showing the killing of Abdullah Tahir, who was the PTI’s ticket holder for a provincial assembly seat in Okara.

The footage shows two suspects parking their motorcycle outside the clinic before entering the premises. To conceal their identities, the attackers kept their helmets on while entering the clinic. Another clip shows the suspects riding through the market on their motorcycle before the attack.

Police said Abdullah Tahir’s body has been shifted to the morgue, while further legal proceedings and an investigation into the incident are underway.