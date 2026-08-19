Six killed in collision between gas bowser and car on Coastal Highway

MAKRAN – Six people were killed on the spot when a car collided with a gas bowser on the N-10 Coastal Highway in Zone One, B-2 area of Ormara in Makran.

According to Coastal Highway Police SP Aslam Bangulzai, the car, bearing registration number BJN-481, was travelling towards Turbat while the gas bowser was heading towards Karachi when the two vehicles collided.

Police said the victims included two men, two women and two children. The car driver, identified as Aslam, was also killed in the accident.

Upon receiving information, a team of Coastal Highway Police reached the scene, secured the area and provided necessary assistance while ensuring the smooth flow of traffic.

According to the SP, traffic has since been restored on the highway and vehicles are moving in both directions.