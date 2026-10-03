Breakthrough in Govt-Opposition Talks ahead of PTI’s Long March to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The government and opposition on Saturday reached breakthrough in talks, with both sides now working on a joint draft agreement following the second round of talks.

The negotiating teams successfully bridged key differences, while preparations are underway for a joint declaration outlining the outcome of the dialogue.

The development comes amid heightened political tensions and ahead of the opposition’s planned October 4 march to Islamabad. The talks were facilitated by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, with government, PPP and opposition representatives participating.

The second round focused on the demands placed before the negotiating committees by both sides. Sources said the committees have now prepared a draft of the proposed agreement, paving the way for a formal announcement. A briefing on the outcome of the negotiations is expected shortly.

The talks have been taking place against a backdrop of sharp political differences. The opposition has raised demands concerning the treatment of jailed PTI founder Imran Khan and other political issues, while the government and its coalition partners have pressed for the cancellation of the planned protest march.

PPP has also backed political dialogue and called for the opposition’s proposed march to be called off, adding another dimension to the negotiations. With the two sides now working on a common document, attention has shifted to the final wording of the agreement and the commitments each side will make.

More updates to follow on this…