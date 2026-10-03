Huge Fire erupts near Riyadh Aramco Site amid Possible Houthi Attack

RIYADH — A major fire and towering clouds of smoke were reported near Saudi Aramco facility in Riyadh on Saturday, triggering fresh concerns over the security of Saudi Arabia’s key energy infrastructure.

Clips and pictures doing rounds online show intense flames and huge plume of smoke rising near the site. Satellite images also appear to show oil-storage tanks surrounded by heavy heat and flames, with at least three tanks reportedly showing visible signs of fire.

BREAKING | Circulating reports say that ARAMCO facilities in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, were targeted by Ansarallah. pic.twitter.com/8hOV4squzA — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) October 3, 2026

The dramatic images fueled speculation that the facility could have been targeted by drones or missiles linked to Yemen’s Houthi movement. However, there is currently no official confirmation that the fire was caused by an attack. Saudi authorities have not publicly established the cause, and the Houthis had not claimed responsibility for the incident at the time of reporting.

🇸🇦 Incendie majeur à une raffinerie Aramco à Riyad, attaque houthie présumée Un incendie majeur a été signalé samedi 3 octobre à la raffinerie Saudi Aramco de Riyad, avec d'énormes flammes et d'épais panaches de fumée noire visibles au-dessus de la capitale saoudienne. Des… pic.twitter.com/clVEUwHZQW — BREF_INFOS (@BREF_ACTUALITES) October 3, 2026

A witness in Riyadh told British wire service that large fire and cloud of smoke could be seen rising near an Aramco facility.

Aramco had not immediately responded to requests for comment, while Saudi authorities had yet to issue an official explanation. The incident comes at tense moment for the KSA as Houthi forces intensified attacks involving Saudi territory and energy-related infrastructure in recent months.

The latest fire also follows Houthi claims of attacks against Saudi energy targets. Last week, the group said it had targeted Aramco facilities in Yanbu with missiles and drones. Saudi authorities said their air defenses intercepted six ballistic missiles headed toward the Taif and Yanbu areas, although no damage to Aramco facilities was reported in that incident.

The scale of the flames and the apparent involvement of storage tanks have intensified speculation, but until Saudi authorities or Aramco provide confirmation, any link to a Houthi attack remains unverified till the filing of this report.