Woman seeks divorce after husband refuses to take her on trips

SHARJAH – A woman in Sharjah, UAE, has reportedly sought a divorce after becoming frustrated with her husband’s lack of interest in taking her out for recreational activities and travel.

According to Gulf media reports, the woman approached the Family Guidance Service at the Sharjah Courts, complaining that her husband preferred staying at home and showed little interest in taking her on trips or outings.

The case was discussed by Dr. Raziya Hassan Al Riyasi, Director of the Family Guidance Department at the Sharjah Courts, during a television programme.

Despite her complaint, the woman described her husband as generous, patient and good-natured.

The Family Guidance Department advised her to consider going on outings with her siblings and family instead of seeking divorce. She was also encouraged to work through the lifestyle differences and avoid disrupting the stability of the household.

Dr. Raziya acknowledged that differences between spouses over lifestyle preferences and recreational activities can sometimes create tension in a marriage. However, she said such differences do not necessarily have to lead to the breakdown of a relationship.

She also cautioned against turning every disagreement into a legal or family dispute, particularly when there are no serious problems affecting the marital relationship.