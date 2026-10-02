Pakistan strongly condemns attack on civilian power facility in Madinah

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the attack by the Houthi militia on the Taibah power distribution station in Madinah on 29 September 2026

In an official statement, the Foreign Office said this reprehensible attack against civilian infrastructure supplying electricity to the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque is a grave provocation and a matter of deep concern and anguish for millions of Muslims worldwide.

The sanctity of the Two Holy Mosques and the safety of worshippers and pilgrims must be respected under all circumstances.

“We call for an immediate and unconditional end of such reckless actions that also constitute a grave threat to regional peace and security,” read the statement.

Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and expresses its full support for the Kingdom’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.

“We stand firmly with Saudi Arabia in its efforts to safeguard the Two Holy Mosques, protect its people and ensure the safety of pilgrims.”

Pakistan has been and will continue to make all efforts for achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.