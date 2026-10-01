Houthi Drone hits Madinah Power Station serving Prophet’s Mosque Area

MADINAH – A drone strike on a civilian power distribution facility in Madinah triggered new concerns across the region after the Saudi-led Coalition accused Yemen’s Houthi movement of deliberately carrying out the attack near the Prophet’s Mosque.

The drone struck Taibah power distribution station at 5:11 a.m. on September 29, according to Coalition officials. The facility supplies electricity services to the area of Masjid an-Nabawi, Islam’s second-holiest site.

🚨 BREAKING | MADINAH The Coalition says the terrorist Houthi militia has targeted the Taiba power distribution station in #Madinah_Al_Munawwarah. pic.twitter.com/5FJVdRmEto — Makkah Updates🕋 (@MakkahUpdate) October 1, 2026

Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al-Maliki said on October 1 that an investigation into the incident had pointed to Houthi responsibility. According to Al-Maliki, investigators conducted an operational review and examined the remains of the drone following the strike. The Coalition said the findings established that the attack had been planned and executed by the Houthis.

The strike knocked one transformer out of service, but authorities said the damage did not trigger a wider breakdown of the electricity network. There were also no casualties or major power outages reported in the official accounts.

Taibah station is civilian electricity facility serving the Madinah area and providing electricity services to the Prophet’s Mosque, making the reported strike particularly sensitive in the Muslim world. Saudi authorities have repeatedly emphasized the protection of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah as a security priority. The latest incident has therefore added a major religious dimension to an already intensifying Saudi-Houthi confrontation.

Madinah strike came only days after another alarming incident involving a Houthi drone. Around September 15–16, Saudi air defenses reportedly intercepted and destroyed a drone south of Makkah before it could enter the restricted airspace surrounding the holy city. Al-Maliki described that incident as a “disgraceful act” and characterized it as the second alleged attempt to target Makkah, following Saudi allegations involving a ballistic missile in 2017.

The developments have heightened concerns over the security of the two holiest cities in Islam as cross-border drone and missile activity continues to increase.

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), representing 57 member states, condemned incidents involving Makkah and the Madinah region. The organization described attacks or threats involving the holy sites as an “unacceptable and intolerable transgression”, stressing the sanctity of Islam’s holiest locations.

Houthis have strongly rejected Saudi accusations that their operations target Islamic holy sites. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea, responding to the earlier Makkah allegations, described the Saudi accusations as “fabrications and lies.”

Madinah strike is part of a broader escalation that has unfolded since roughly the beginning of September. Houthi drones and missiles have increasingly been reported in connection with attacks against Saudi cities, energy infrastructure and other targets, while Saudi Arabia and coalition forces have continued defensive and military responses.

The latest incidents have renewed concerns over the potential impact of the conflict on regional security, energy infrastructure and wider Middle Eastern stability. Yet no major international escalation or large-scale retaliatory campaign had been specifically attributed to the September 29 Madinah incident alone as of October 1.

The latest developments have placed the security of Makkah and Madinah at the center of the escalating confrontation. Saudi authorities continue to emphasize that protecting the Two Holy Mosques, pilgrims and visitors remains a critical security priority, while the Houthis insist that their military campaign does not target Islamic holy sites.