Pakistan beat India 3-0 to reach Asian Games volleyball semifinals

Pakistan’s men’s volleyball team defeated arch-rivals India 3-0 in the quarter-final of the 2026 Asian Games at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium on Thursday, booking their place in the semifinals.

The Green Shirts dominated the opening set and secured a 25-19 victory in 23 minutes to take an early lead.

India fought back strongly in the second set, but Pakistan held their composure in a closely contested battle to win 25-23 after 34 minutes.

Pakistan then produced another commanding performance in the third set, beating India 25-18 in 25 minutes to complete a straight-sets victory.

Opposite hitter Murad Khan was Pakistan’s leading scorer with 19 points, including 18 successful spikes. Ali Usman Faryad contributed 13 points, while Mohammad Hammad added nine.

Pakistan also held the advantage in attack points, registering 75 compared with India’s 60. The Green Shirts led 5-4 in blocks, while India had more service points and benefited from 20 opponent errors, one more than Pakistan.

Pakistan had earlier made a strong start to their Asian Games campaign, defeating Kazakhstan 3-1 in their opening match.