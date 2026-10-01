England announce 16-member ODI squad for Pakistan tour

England have announced a 16-member ODI squad for their upcoming tour of Pakistan.

According to ICC media, aggressive batter Harry Brook will captain the England side during the tour.

The England squad includes experienced batter Joe Root, along with Tom Banton, James Coles, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane and Henry Crocombe.

Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid and Josh Tongue are also part of the England squad.

The three-nation ODI series will be played from October 18 to 31 during England’s tour of Pakistan. Pakistan and England will be joined by Sri Lanka in the series.