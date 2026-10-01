Kia Stonic Turbo Price announced in Pakistan; Bookings Open from October 1

Kia revealed price of its much-anticipated new Stonic. After making its debut at PAPS 2026, the crossover has now officially entered the market with a turbocharged engine, fresh styling and bookings opening from October 1.

The new-generation compact crossover, which made its public appearance at Auto Show in September 2026, arrives with completely transformed look, a technology-focused cabin and a new turbocharged engine replacing the outgoing 1.4-litre naturally aspirated unit. Lucky Motor Corporation has introduced the vehicle in two variants, with the starting price set at Rs5.49 million.

New Kia Stonic Price in Pakistan

Variant Price Stonic Turbo X Rs5,499,000 Stonic Turbo S Rs5,899,000

The price difference between the two variants is Rs400,000. Bookings for both versions are now open. Customers targeting November or December 2026 deliveries have to make the full payment, while buyers opting for later deliveries can book the vehicle with a Rs1 million partial payment.

Early deliveries will be subject to available stock and allocation on a first-come, first-served basis.

The announced prices are ex-factory, so registration, insurance, taxes and other applicable charges will increase the final on-road cost. The latest Stonic is far removed from the previous model in terms of appearance. Kia has redesigned the crossover around its newer styling philosophy, giving it a more modern front and rear profile.

The front features Kia’s signature Star Map lighting, accompanied by vertically positioned LED headlights. At the rear, the vehicle gets distinctive C-shaped taillights, echoing design elements seen on newer Kia models including the EV3 and EV9.

The top-spec Turbo S adds a number of premium touches, including a power sunroof, two-tone cabin treatment, cloth and artificial leather upholstery, an electric parking brake and Auto Hold. Under bonnet, Kia made one of the biggest changes to the Stonic. The previous 1.4-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine has been replaced by a 998cc 1.0-litre turbocharged GDI petrol engine. The three-cylinder Smartstream engine produces around 100 PS or 99 hp and develops 172 Nm of torque between 1,500 and 3,500 rpm.

Turbo S also gets LED Multi-MFR projection headlights, Dynamic Welcome Light and LED fog lamps. The Turbo X uses bi-function projection halogen headlights with automatic lighting. A power tilt-and-slide sunroof is exclusive to the Turbo S.

The new Kia Stonic is entering Pakistani crossover market that already includes the Suzuki Fronx, Peugeot 2008, MG ZS and Jaecoo J5, among other options. Fronx competes with a focus on fuel economy, brand presence, resale considerations and a larger dealership network, while the Peugeot 2008 offers a more premium-oriented alternative.

MG and Jaecoo models bring feature-heavy packages and, depending on the model and variant, different engine and electrification options. Honda HR-V and Toyota Corolla Cross also sit in higher price brackets, while Chery, Haval and other brands provide further choices for crossover and SUV buyers.