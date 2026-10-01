Icc Announces Major Changes To Playing Conditions Across All Formats

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced major changes to the playing conditions across all formats of cricket, with the new rules coming into effect for all international series starting October 1.

According to the ICC, the use of the pink ball in day Test matches will be trialled to reduce the loss of playing time caused by poor light. Under the new provision, both teams can mutually agree to use a pink ball before the match begins.

Once the decision to use the pink ball has been made, it cannot be changed during the match. Switching from a red ball to a pink ball after the start of the match will also not be permitted.

Another major change in Test cricket relates to the final over of the day. A wicket falling during the last over will no longer automatically bring play to an end. If the over is incomplete and weather and other conditions are suitable, play can continue.

The ICC said ending play immediately after a wicket in the final over does not save time because the remaining deliveries have to be bowled the following day. The new provision is intended to benefit the fielding side and maintain the momentum of the match.

Changes have also been introduced to break periods in T20 internationals. The standard interval will remain 15 minutes, but it can be reduced to a minimum of 10 minutes in case of time lost during the match.

In ODI and T20I matches, the head coach or a designated representative will be allowed to enter the field during a drinks break.

The experimental rule concerning leg-side wides has also been made permanent in ODIs and T20Is.

The ICC has also introduced stricter measures against batters who waste time. If a batter is not ready to face the delivery within the stipulated time, they will receive a warning for the first offence and a final warning for the second. The fielding team will be awarded five penalty runs for the third and every subsequent offence.

New limits have also been set for the size and weight of balls used in women’s international cricket, while the rules regarding overthrows have been clarified.

Under the revised clarification, a throw by a fielder towards the stumps to prevent runs or attempt a run-out will be considered an overthrow. However, a misfield occurring while attempting to stop the ball or transfer it to another fielder will not be classified as an overthrow.

The ICC has also clarified the rules concerning run-outs and stumpings, stating that a fielder must have complete control of the ball. Merely touching the ball with the hand while the stumps are dislodged will not be considered complete control of the ball.