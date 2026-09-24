Muhammad Shahzad smashes fastest century in Pakistan first-class cricket

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Television (PTV) batter Muhammad Shahzad created a new record for the fastest century in Pakistan’s first-class cricket during the third round of the President’s Trophy Grade-I.

Playing against Kingsmen Academy at Islamabad’s Diamond Cricket Ground, Shahzad reached his century in just 49 balls.

The previous record was held by former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who scored a century off 56 balls against Australia in 2014.

4️⃣9️⃣ balls. A new Pakistan first-class record! 🔥 Mohammad Shahzad smashes the fastest first-class 💯 by a 🇵🇰 batter, and 8th overall, in the Al Batal Presents ABS Developers President’s Trophy Grade-I clash against Kingsmen Academy 🏏#PresidentTrophy | #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/cEerhnL2iE — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 24, 2026

Shahzad’s explosive innings included 12 fours and eight sixes. He scored 114 runs off 62 deliveries before being dismissed.

The century was Shahzad’s sixth in first-class cricket.

His 49-ball hundred also ranks among the eight fastest centuries in global first-class cricket.