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Muhammad Shahzad smashes fastest century in Pakistan first-class cricket

By Web Desk
6:29 pm | Sep 24, 2026
Muhammad Shahzad Smashes Fastest Century In Pakistan First Class Cricket

ISLAMABAD Pakistan Television (PTV) batter Muhammad Shahzad created a new record for the fastest century in Pakistan’s first-class cricket during the third round of the President’s Trophy Grade-I.

Playing against Kingsmen Academy at Islamabad’s Diamond Cricket Ground, Shahzad reached his century in just 49 balls.

The previous record was held by former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who scored a century off 56 balls against Australia in 2014.

Shahzad’s explosive innings included 12 fours and eight sixes. He scored 114 runs off 62 deliveries before being dismissed.

The century was Shahzad’s sixth in first-class cricket.

His 49-ball hundred also ranks among the eight fastest centuries in global first-class cricket.

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