Wasim Akram says Babar Azam should not have accepted Test captaincy

MANCHESTER – Former Pakistan Test captain Wasim Akram has described Babar Azam’s decision to take charge as national Test captain as a mistake.

Speaking at a charity fundraising event in Manchester alongside Waqar Younis, Akram said he did not want to blame anyone and could be wrong, but believed Babar should not have accepted the captaincy.

“I don’t want to blame anyone, and I could be wrong, but I think Babar Azam should never have taken the captaincy. All of this was unnecessary,” he said.

Akram said Babar was asked about the changes involving seven players and the coach at the toss for the third Test, to which Babar replied that he did not know.

“If you don’t know, then what are you doing here?” Akram said.

He added that, as a player and as a person, he believed a player could not give 100% if their leader or captain did not support them.

“In my opinion, after what happened following the second Test, Babar Azam should have said that he would play only as a player,” Akram said.