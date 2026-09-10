Pakistani cricketers Rizwan, Imamul Haq appear before NCCIA

LAHORE – National cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq appeared before the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

According to sources, both cricketers sought more time from the NCCIA to respond to the notices issued to them.

Earlier, the NCCIA had summoned three national cricketers, including Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan, to investigate information obtained from their mobile phones.

Sources said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had taken custody of the cricketers’ mobile phones and handed them over to the relevant authorities. Subsequently, the NCCIA issued notices to the players and summoned them for questioning.

According to sources, notices were issued to Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan, while another cricketer was also summoned by the cybercrime agency.

The sources said the NCCIA would investigate the information obtained from the players’ mobile phones.

The PCB has so far not disclosed why the cricketers’ mobile phones were taken into custody.

The development comes after Pakistan suffered heavy defeats in the first two Tests of the ongoing series against England. Following the Lord’s Test, the PCB took emergency measures and removed seven players and coaches from the squad.

The seven players released by the PCB were Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Owais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad. Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also released.