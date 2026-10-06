News Channel, journos slapped with Rs15 Million penalty over ‘Defamatory’ Reporting on Chief Secretary’s Residence

LAHORE – A tribunal has imposed combined Rs15 million in damages on media persons and Public News over a report alleging that Rs225 million had been spent on renovation and landscaping of Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman’s official residence.

Journalist Muhammad Ashfaq shared a post, saying Public News anchor Salman Haider, reporter Anwar Samra and the channel’s management have each been ordered to pay Rs5 million, bringing the alleged total penalty to Rs15 million.

The dispute dates back to June 2026, when the TV channel aired a report alleging that around Rs225 million had been spent on the renovation of the Chief Secretary’s official residence at 9-Egerton Road, Lahore. The report involved anchor Salman Haider, reporter Anwar Samra (Anwar Hussain Samra) and analyst Irshad Bhatti.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman rejected the report as false, baseless and defamatory, triggering legal action against those involved. The matter moved beyond the TV screen, with complaint filed before the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

NCCIA reportedly issued notices to Salman Haider, Anwar Samra and Irshad Bhatti in connection with the complaint. The controversy then took another dramatic turn when Anwar Samra and Irshad Bhatti issued written, unconditional apologies, acknowledging that the report was false or baseless.

Public News management also sought pardon over the conteroversial broadcast.

The case puts spotlight on Punjab Defamation Act 2024, legislation introduced to provide a faster mechanism for dealing with alleged defamation and fake news. The law provides for special tribunals and seeks to ensure that cases are disposed of within a relatively short timeframe. It has, however, faced strong criticism from journalists’ organizations and civil-society groups, who have raised concerns about its potential impact on freedom of expression and press freedom.

The legislation itself has also faced legal challenges before Lahore High Court.