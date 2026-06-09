‘You Can’t Silence Me with PECA,’ Irshad Bhatti fires back in Punjab Govt Spending Row

LAHORE – Journalist and vlogger Irshad Bhatti hits back at Punjab government’s denial and legal warning over a controversial investigative report on alleged lavish spending for renovation of senior bureaucrats’ residences.

Bhatti made it clear he wasn not the origin of claims, and was just simply “reading out” an already aired investigative report by journalist Anwar Hussain Samra of private TV channel. Yet, instead of taking issue with the channel, he said, the government chose to fire back at him on social media.

“If you want to go to court, welcome,” he said, adding that if questioning those in power invites cases under PECA law, then “it’s an honour.” He made it clear that intimidation, pressure, or fear tactics “don’t work anymore,” saying governments and chairs are temporary, only divine authority remains permanent.

واہ پیاری پنجاب حکومت واہ،صحافی انور حسین سمرا نے آپکی مضحکہ خیز شاہ خرچیوں پر انوسٹی گیشن رپورٹ جاری کی آپ چپ رہیں،پبلک نیوز نے وہ رپورٹ نشر کی آپ چپ رہیں،پبلک نیوز نے پوری رپورٹ ٹوئیٹ کی آپ چپ رہیں مگر نے پبلک نیوز اور انور حسین سمرا کی رپورٹ اپنے وی لاگ میں انکے نام سے پڑھ کر… https://t.co/EC58B57j4d — Irshad Bhatti (@IrshadBhatti336) June 7, 2026

Dissenting journo said he has no offshore luxury lifestyle or “Avenfield-style” assets, and continues to live in the country while ordinary citizens struggle with inflation and basic food costs.

The debate was triggered by the investigative report he referenced, which paints picture of massive public spending on official residences and government infrastructure. According to the report over Rs2.2 billion is reportedly allocated for landscaping the residences of the Chief Secretary and the Commissioner.

Commissioner House spans 26 kanals, with the residences of top officials located side by side, separated only by a wall. Around Rs. 2.72 billion has allegedly already been spent on renovation of the Secretariat. Around Rs103.8 million went into upgrading water and electricity systems in GOR-1 while nearly Rs4.5 billion was spent on renovation of 10 ministers residences.

The figures originally attributed to journalist Anwar Hussain Samra’s investigation, have now become the center of a heated political and media confrontation.

Bhatti doubled down, challenging the government to counter the claims with documents rather than denials. He said if any figure is wrong, authorities should provide evidence, and he would gladly air their version too.

He questioned how, in a country where millions struggle for two meals a day, such massive spending on elite residences can be justified. “Is this all fake? Or uncomfortable?” he asked, pointing to rising unemployment, strained public services, and worsening economic conditions.

He also raised eyebrows over taxpayer-funded advertisements allegedly featuring political leaders, questioning transparency in public spending priorities.

He further called Prevention of Electronic Crimes law a “black law” and said if it is used against him for asking questions, so be it.