Irshad Bhatti faces PECA action over Vlog exposing Lavish Spending on Punjab Chief Secretary’s House

LAHORE – Punjab government strongly rejected allegations made by journalist and vlogger Irshad Bhatti regarding alleged expenditures on residence of Chief Secretary Punjab, terming the claims “baseless, fabricated, and misleading.”

As the vlog sparked buzz related to Punjab bureaucracy, the provincial government said that spreading unverified information and circulating false claims amounts to a violation under Pakistan’s Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and defamation laws, which carry strict legal consequences, including fines and possible prosecution.

The government added that it reserves the right to initiate legal proceedings against those involved in what it described as “propaganda.”

Bhatti, however, claims that he quoted a report of journalist Anwar Hussain Samra who exposed royal expenditures. Public News aired that report—you stay silent. Public News tweeted the full report, you stay silent. But when someone read out and played Public News and Anwar Hussain Samra’s report in their vlog in their name, then you and your PECA Act woke up and sicced all your… on me, he added.

I’ll apologize, but you must definitely slap your PECA Act on me, because if a black law like PECA Act gets imposed on me, it’ll be a matter of honor for me.

واہ پیاری پنجاب حکومت واہ،صحافی انور حسین سمرا نے آپکی مضحکہ خیز شاہ خرچیوں پر انوسٹی گیشن رپورٹ جاری کی آپ چپ رہیں،پبلک نیوز نے وہ رپورٹ نشر کی آپ چپ رہیں،پبلک نیوز نے پوری رپورٹ ٹوئیٹ کی آپ چپ رہیں مگر نے پبلک نیوز اور انور حسین سمرا کی رپورٹ اپنے وی لاگ میں انکے نام سے پڑھ کر… https://t.co/EC58B57j4d — Irshad Bhatti (@IrshadBhatti336) June 7, 2026

In a recent vlog, Arshad Bhatti alleged that more than Rs22 crore is being spent on development of a 10-kanal garden at the Chief Secretary’s residence in GOR-1, Lahore. He further claimed that the area is adjacent to the Commissioner House, a 26-kanal property, and suggested that portions of land had been merged for landscaping and recreational use.

Responding to allegations, the Punjab government categorically denied the claims and made it clear that Arshad Bhatti would be required to substantiate his assertions in court. It further maintained that public dissemination of such content without evidence is unlawful and defamatory.

Bhatti defended his statements, arguing that he referenced previously reported material and accused the authorities of selective reaction. He also questioned government expenditures on foreign travel, official aircraft usage, advertisement spending, and naming of public projects after political figures. Bhatti further stated that he is prepared to face legal proceedings, including under PECA, while maintaining his position on the matter.

The exchange intensified an ongoing debate around digital media accountability, investigative reporting, and the application of cybercrime laws in Pakistan, with the matter now likely to move toward legal scrutiny.