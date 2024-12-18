Journalist Irshad Bhatti marries social media influencer Sama Raj; See Wedding Pictures

Pakistani broadcast journalist Irshad Bhatti tied the knot for second time with social media influencer Sama Raj, and the wedding pictures and videos hit social media.

The newlywed bride shared heartfelt clips and candid snaps from intimate ceremony on social media. The private ceremony took place at Lahore’s Walled City Food Street, near the iconic Badshahi Mosque.

Congratulations are in order for Report Card show journalist as fans and social media users felicitated Bhatti and Sama for their new journey.

For the unversed, this is the second marriage Irshad Bhatti, after loss of his first wife, Iram Irshad Bhatti, who passed away in 2022.