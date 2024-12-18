Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Journalist Irshad Bhatti marries social media influencer Sama Raj; See Wedding Pictures

Journalist Irshad Bhatti Marries Social Media Influencer Sama Raj See Wedding Pictures

Pakistani broadcast journalist Irshad Bhatti tied the knot for second time with social media influencer Sama Raj, and the wedding pictures and videos hit social media.

The newlywed bride shared heartfelt clips and candid snaps from intimate ceremony on social media. The private ceremony took place at Lahore’s Walled City Food Street, near the iconic Badshahi Mosque.

Congratulations are in order for Report Card show journalist as fans and social media users felicitated Bhatti and Sama for their new journey.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sama Raj (@thisissamaraj)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sama Raj (@thisissamaraj)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sama Raj (@thisissamaraj)

 

For the unversed, this is the second marriage Irshad Bhatti, after loss of his first wife, Iram Irshad Bhatti, who passed away in 2022.

Irshad Bhatti s wife passes away in Islamabad

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR to PKR – 18 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.8 279.3
Euro EUR 290 292.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.9 353.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 176.99 179.24
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.15 743.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.4 197.8
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.75 906.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 719.5 728
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 25.04 25.34
Swiss Franc CHF 310.02 312.92
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search