At least 25 injured as Islamabad Express derails near Kala Shah Kaku

SHEIKHUPURA: At least 25 people were injured on Friday when six bogies of the Islamabad Express derailed near Kala Shah Kaku, between Sheikhupura and Muridke.

The train was on its way from Lahore to Islamabad when it went off track near Nullah Dek.

According to rescue officials, three of the bogies overturned while six in total were derailed. The accident sparked panic among passengers, many of whom began helping each other before emergency teams arrived.

Rescue 1122 and police teams later reached the scene, where six rescue vehicles were deployed for a coordinated operation. Passengers with minor injuries were treated on-site, while those in critical condition were shifted to nearby hospitals.

Eyewitnesses claimed that rescue teams were delayed, prompting injured passengers to initiate rescue efforts themselves. The incident occurred close to Nullah Dek, a small canal running alongside the railway track.

Railway officials said the train was moving at 105 km/h at the time of the derailment and broken track parts were found at the site. Relief and medical trains were dispatched from Lahore to support ongoing efforts.

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi took notice of the incident and directed the Railways CEO and divisional superintendent to reach the site. He has ordered swift relief operations and instructed medical teams to respond immediately. An inquiry has been launched, and a detailed report is expected within seven days.