Maria B lands in trouble after grilling Transgender Community over Bold Party

LAHORE – Pakistani ace fashion designer Maria B is facing legal challenge after National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) initiated an inquiry against her, and she has been summoned to appear before the agency on August 26.

The complaint filed by Seema Butt, a representative of transgender community which stated that Maria allegedly made controversial statements and spread propaganda against transgender community, causing emotional distress to members.

The inquiry comes in aftermath of viral video shared by Maria B, in which she claimed that transgender party was held in Lahore and urged the Punjab government to take action, presenting video evidence to support her claims.

NCCIA confirmed that investigations are ongoing and that all parties involved will be given an opportunity to present their viewpoints.

Action was made after bold stance from Maria Bi and online outrage. Later, Lahore magistrate dismissed a case against a group of transgender individuals who were arrested for allegedly hosting an “objectionable” private party. The court found no evidence linking the accused to the alleged offenses and discharged them, rejecting police requests for a 10-day remand.

FIR cited violations under sections 292, 292-A, and 294 of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Sound System Act. However, the court noted that no private witnesses were involved, no statements were recorded, and no proper authorization for the raid was on file.

Transgender rights activist Nayyab Ali said individuals were not part of the activist community and that the video only gained attention after being shared publicly.