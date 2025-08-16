Lahore’s LGBTQ-themed event with ‘Satanic’ Symbols sparks backlash online

LAHORE – Pakistani social media portals saw a viral clip showing, groups of young individuals engaging in drag performances, wearing skimpy dresses, and doing vulgar dance performances, in what appears to be a LGBTQ themed party.

The controversial event occured in Lahore ignited storm of backlash online, with several activits, journalists condemned it. Fashion designer Maria B also took to social media where she called it immoral, vulgar, and “satanic.”

According to Maria B, videos of the event were allegedly sent to her by children. showed male performers in drag, as well as symbols like reversed Urdu script and third-eye imagery, which she linked to evil figure Dajjal.

Viewer discretion 18+ Lg*t@ or The qom e Lut agenda is the agenda of the enemy. The aim is simple: destroy the youth, destroy morality, destroy family structures, destroy sacred relationships. The age of Dajjal & $atan worshipping is here. Protect your children. Protect your families, she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by maria b & fatima b (@_mariab_fatimab_)

The designer criticised local authorities for allowing the event, warning that programs presented as art and culture are being used to promote homosexuality and un-Islamic values. She also cited the film Joyland, which faced similar accusations but was screened in Punjab, suggesting foreign influence on government cultural decisions.

Maria B urged parents to closely monitor their children and stay vigilant against what she called a “Western agenda” infiltrating Pakistani society.