Hyundai’s Fine for Misleading Tucson Ad slashed to Rs5 Million

ISLAMABAD – Another blow to autogiant Hyundai Nishat Motors as Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) upheld Competition Commission of Pakistan’s (CCP) findings that misled Pakistani car buyers during the highly anticipated launch of the Hyundai Tucson SUV back in 2020.

At the flashy Facebook Live unveiling on August 11, 2020, Hyundai wowed audiences with “introductory prices” — Rs4.89 million for the GLS/FWD and Rs5.39 million for the ULTIMATE/AWD. But the excitement was short-lived. The “special offer” vanished in less than 24 hours, the disclaimer was buried in fine print, and prices shot up by Rs200,000 — leaving customers fuming.

CCP slammed the move as “bait advertising” — a clear violation of Section 10 of the Competition Act — and initially slapped Hyundai Nishat with a whopping Rs25 million fine in April 2025. The Tribunal has now reduced the fine to Rs5 million but confirmed the company’s guilt, ruling that the shady marketing tactics indeed deceived consumers.

Officials stressed that while Hyundai maintains transparent practices in other countries, Pakistani buyers were treated unfairly.

For Pakistanis, this case is a wake-up call, proof that flashy launches and hidden disclaimers won’t go unchecked in Pakistan’s auto market.