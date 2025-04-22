Hyundai’s latest crossover SUV Tucson Hybrid is out now; Check Price, Specs here

Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is finally here in Pakistan, bringing a perfect blend of latest tech, luxury, and fuel efficiency to the Pakistani market. The new crossover compact SUV is now available for pre-booking and offers two variants, each packed with modern features and tailored for local road conditions.

Tucson Hybrid is powered by a 1.6L turbocharged GDI engine paired with a 44.2 kW electric motor, delivering a combined output of 230 PS. The vehicle is available in two variants:

Hybrid Smart (FWD)

Hybrid Signature (AWD)

Tucson Hybrid showcases a sleek and modern exterior, featuring: Triple-beam LED headlights, Cascading front grille, 19-inch alloy wheels, Panoramic sunroof (available on Signature)

Tucson Hybrid offers both style and practicality, ensuring a striking on-road presence. Inside, the Tucson Hybrid delivers a host of luxurious features aimed at enhancing driver and passenger comfort, Heated & ventilated front seats (available on Signature variant, Dual-zone climate control, 12.3-inch digital display cluster (on Signature), Head-Up Display (HUD), Wireless phone charging, and Memory seats.

Tuscon Hybrid Price

Hyundai Tucson Hybrid 2025 is available in two variants.

Tucson Hybrid Smart (FWD) – Rs. 10,999,000

Tucson Hybrid Signature (AWD) – Rs. 11,999,000

These prices are introductory and may be revised after the promotional period. Hyundai also offers attractive financing options through commercial banks, with a markup rate of 1-year KIBOR plus 2%, and an insurance rate of just 1% without a tracker.

Safety is a top priority for Tucson Hybrid, which comes equipped with Hyundai’s SmartSense suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC).

These features, combined with parking sensors and a Surround View Monitor (available on Signature), ensure a secure and convenient driving experience.

Tuscon Colors in Pakistan

Tucson Hybrid 2025 is available in Phantom Black, Creamy White, Silver Metallic, Titan Gray, Amazon Gray, Teal Blue, Silky Bronze, and Crimson Red.