Waseem Badami down with Dengue Fever, appeals for recovery prayers

KARACHI – Pakistani TV host and journalist Waseem Badami is currently unwell, as Karachi-based televangelist is suffering from dengue fever and sinusitis.

ARY News host shared update with fans online, posting picture of his hand with a cannula inserted. He called his current health challenges, which include high fever and facial swelling caused by sinusitis.

Waseem Badami appealed to his followers to remember him in their prayers for a speedy and complete recovery.

Parts of Pakistan are witnessing steady surge in dengue cases this year, with health authorities warning that the virus is spreading to multiple regions across the country.

Dozens of new infections have been confirmed in recent weeks, with several patients currently hospitalized and others under treatment at home. No dengue-related deaths have been reported so far in 2025.

Health experts are urging citizens to take precautionary measures, including eliminating stagnant water from homes and surroundings, using mosquito repellents, and following government-issued safety protocols.