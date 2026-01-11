Lahore residents feel the Freeze as Temperature dips to 4°C

LAHORE – Parts of Pakistan, including Punjab, are experiencing cold weather, with the temperature remained below freezing point in some regions.

In provincial capital Lahore, temperature remained at 4°C, humidity at 93%, and winds blowing at 5.5 km/h, conditions which can exacerbate the effects of pollution by trapping smog closer to the ground. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and may issue further advisories if pollution levels worsen.

A severe cold wave continues to affect Lahore and large parts of the country, with chilly winds further intensifying cold weather. Fog settled in several areas, cutting visibility and disrupting daily life.

Weather experts say there is no chance of rain in the city during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, the city’s air quality has shown improvement, with the Air Quality Index recorded at 160, placing Lahore 13th on the list of the world’s most polluted cities.

Across the country, an intense cold spell combined with dense fog has caused widespread disruption. Several motorways have been closed due to poor visibility, including M-1, M-2, M-3, M-4, M-5, M-11, and M-14. In some areas between Sehwan and Larkana, visibility dropped to as low as 10 to 30 meters.

The coldest temperatures were recorded in the northern regions. According to an international weather website, Hunza experienced a minimum temperature of minus 20 degrees Celsius, while Skardu dropped to minus 13 and Astore to minus 11. In Balochistan, Quetta recorded minus 3 degrees, and Qalat minus 6 degrees.

Major cities also felt the chill, with temperatures recorded at 2°C in Islamabad, 3°C in Lahore, 4°C in Peshawar, and 7°C in Karachi. Other cities including Multan, Chakwal, and Garhi Dupatta recorded temperatures around the freezing point.

Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts that most parts of the country will remain cold and dry, while mountainous regions will continue to experience severe cold. Moderate to dense fog is expected in the plains of Punjab, upper Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with morning mist likely in the Potohar region and Kashmir.

In Balochistan, cold weather will persist, particularly in northern districts. However, light rain is expected in the southwestern areas, including Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Kech, and Turbat.