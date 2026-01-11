Cylinder explosion kills six, including Bride, and Groom in Islamabad’s G-7

ISLAMABAD – A cylinder explosion ripped through house in Sector G-7/2 of Islamabad during wedding celebration, killing six people, including bride and groom. The tragedy unfolded in dead of night, between Saturday and Sunday, leaving families devastated.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Jawad Tariq, the explosion occurred in Street No. 23, House No. 66 Quarters, and the blast was so powerful that it affected four neighboring houses.

Rescue teams managed to pull over a dozen people from rubble, but heartbreakingly, six had already lost their lives, and nine others were critically injured and rushed to nearby hospitals. Tragically, one of the injured later succumbed to injuries, bringing the total death toll to six.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADC) Islamabad, Sahibzada Yousaf, personally reached site after instructions from the Deputy Commissioner. He confirmed that rescue operations were ongoing and stressed that the exact cause of the explosion would only be determined once the operation concluded.

Eyewitnesses said that the house was filled with wedding festivities when the cylinder exploded without warning, turning a joyous occasion into a scene of horror. The blast also damaged nearby houses, spreading panic throughout the neighborhood.

Authorities confirmed that the deceased include bride and groom, marking an especially tragic loss for their families. ADC stated that all affected individuals have been rescued, and those injured are receiving medical attention.