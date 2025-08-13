Pakistan Monument, Shakarparian among other spots closed in Islamabad for public

ISLAMABAD – Administration has closed major public spots, including parts and recreational sites, in Islamabad today (August 13) for general public.

A notification issued by the District Magistrate Irfan Nawaz Memon stated that Lake View Park, Daman-e-Koh, Pakistan Monument, and Shakarparian will remain closed on August 13.

The spots have reportedly been closed for various administrative measures ahead of Independence Day that will be celebrated with national zeal tomorrow, August 14.

The Chief Commissioner’s Office, Islamabad Police, Capital Development Authority (CDA), and the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, have been directed to ensure the implementation of the order.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Territory Authority has declared a holiday on August 13 in Islamabad in connection with Independence Day celebrations and the recent national victory in ‘Marka-e-Haq’.

The decision aims to allow citizens to participate fully in the national festivities and commemorate the significant achievements tied to this year’s celebrations.

Reports claimed that a formal notification issued by the deputy commissioner of Islamabad. It stated that all government offices, educational institutions, and affiliated departments within the federal capital will remain closed on August 13.

There is also a public holiday across Pakistan on August 14 on account of Independence Day.

Preparations are in full wing across the country to mark Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal.

Islamabad, like other major cities, has seen a surge in public enthusiasm, with official buildings decorated in green and white, and stalls selling flags, buntings, and themed apparel lining markets.

Authorities have encouraged citizens to take part in the national celebrations while observing safety and decorum.