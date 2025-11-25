Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe in Tri-Nation T20 series

RAWALPINDI – Sri Lanka secured their first victory in the Tri-Nation T20 series by defeating Zimbabwe by 9 wickets.

In the match played in Rawalpindi, Zimbabwe batted first and scored 146 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

From Zimbabwe, Brian Bennett scored 34, Sikandar Raza made 37, while Ryan Burl remained unbeaten with 37 runs.

For Sri Lanka, Hasaranga and Theekshana took 2 wickets each.

Chasing the target of 147, Zimbabwe’s bowlers looked helpless against Pathum Nissanka’s aggressive batting. Sri Lanka chased down the target in the 17th over with one wicket down.

Nissanka played an unbeaten innings of 98 runs off just 58 balls, including 4 sixes and 11 fours. Kamil Mishara scored 12 runs before getting out, while Kusal Mendis remained not out on 25.

With this, Sri Lanka claimed their first win in the Tri-Nation series.

It is worth noting that Pakistan has already qualified for the final by winning three consecutive matches. Zimbabwe have one win from four matches, and Sri Lanka have one win from three matches.

Sri Lanka’s next match in the event is on Thursday against Pakistan. To reach the final, Sri Lanka must win the match.