Release of Ducky Bhai in illegal betting apps case delayed despite LHC order

LAHORE – The release of YouTuber Saad Rehman, known as Ducky Bhai, from Lahore’s Camp Jail has been delayed despite a court ruling granting him bail.

Although the Lahore High Court (LHC) approved his bail, the process was hindered as the necessary release orders, or “robkar,” could not be issued before the end of the judicial workday.

According to Ducky Bhai’s lawyer, the release order will likely be issued today (Wednesday), after which his release is expected to be processed.

Earlier, the LHC granted Ducky Bhai bail in the case related to promotion of gambling apps. The court ruled in his favor, directing him to submit a surety bond of Rs1 million.

Justice Shahram Sarwar, who presided over the bail hearing, noted that the charges against Ducky Bhai were without merit.

The lawyer further argued that the allegations in the First Information Report (FIR) against the YouTuber were unfounded.

Additionally, Ducky Bhai’s wife had previously lodged a case against FIA officials for demanding bribes, which was another point raised in his defense.

The lawyer also highlighted that the co-accused in Ducky Bhai’s case had already been granted bail.