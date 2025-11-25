Wedding Chaos in Pakistani City as Fake Walima Cards double guests overnight

PESHAWAR – A village in Nowshera district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, witnesed disturbing events on joyous wedding celebration which suddenly turned into a sensational mystery. Guests started reporting that they had received not one, but two separate walima invitation cards.

It started as peaceful family event, which turned into a dramatic event as some trouble maker secretly printed and distributed counterfeit invitation cards in the host family’s name.

Family member Salman Khattak said the act was not an innocent prank but a calculated attempt to irk the family. “Our rivals shared fake invitation cards made to cause us trouble,” he revealed. “We invited one thousand people, but because of the fake cards, more than two thousand were invited”.

The family was hosting walima of two sons, until the counterfeit cards surfaced, as almost double guests surfacedm, throwing the hosts into panic. Forced into crisis mode, the family rushed to issue clarifications, and later contacted the police, endng up preparingemergency arrangements to avoid disaster on the big day.

These families lamented after being apparenlty harassed by this cruel prank. Now, the family is gearing up for full legal action to unmask those behind what they describe as heinous act.