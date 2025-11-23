Viral wedding in Sialkot sees guests throwing Dollars, and Pounds; See Video

DASKA – A wedding celebration in Sialkot city transformed into an unbelievable spectacle, leaving netizens stunned, after jaw-dropping clips showed guests throwing dollars, euros, pounds, and stacks of Pakistani currency into air like confetti.

Wedding of Shahid Bhatti, brother of Advocate Zubair Bhatti, moved from Baig Chak to a private marriage hall in a convoy so huge that it stretched across the road for what seemed like miles. But the real shock came from what happened during the journey.

As convoy moved, bundles of foreign and local cash were thrown out of moving vehicles. Notes fluttered across the sky and scattered across the streets. Children running alongside the procession dove to the ground to snatch the falling money, turning the route into a frenzy of excitement and chaos.

Witnesses say extravagance only escalated once convoy reached the marriage hall. There, bags packed with currency, reportedly worth several lakhs, were ripped open, sending bills flying in all directions. Inside venue, dollars, euros and pounds showered down like blizzard of wealth, sparking cheers, screams and total astonishment among onlookers.

In another viral moment, the groom’s brother appeared draped in heavy gold jewellery, while friends stepped forward and handed him a cheque of Rs5Lac as a gift.

The videos exploded across every major social media platform. Some viewers are praising the event as the grand baraat Pakistan has ever seen, while others are condemning it as a tone-deaf and wasteful display of wealth.