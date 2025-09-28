Rs25 Crore Wedding of Bureaucrat’s daughter raises eyebrows

ISLAMABAD – The Wedding of a senior bureaucrat’s daughter ignited outrage, showing stark contrast between elite class and the lower class, as the country is facing economic struggles.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) estimated the cost of a wedding at staggering Rs248 million. Officials revealed that neither the bureaucrat nor his daughter reported such lavish spending in their tax returns, and no taxes were paid on the multi-day extravaganza. The celebrations resembled a blockbuster film production rather than a family event.

Venue decorations alone cost Rs40 million, while catering for approximately 400 guests across six events added Rs30 million. Designer outfits for the bride, groom, and close relatives amounted to Rs35 million.

The single largest expense was jewelry, with diamond and gold sets valued at Rs80 million. Makeup, entertainment, styling, and photography accounted for another Rs30 million, while invitations, guest souvenirs, and creative consulting pushed the total to over Rs248 million.

Guests were treated with dazzling fireworks and light shows, gourmet multi-course meals, handcrafted invitations, and customized gift packages, underscoring the sheer extravagance of the event.

Despite spectacle, tax authorities reported no income declarations to justify spending, and origins of funds remain unexplained. Most vendors were paid in cash, leaving no paper trail, a common tactic to avoid scrutiny. The bride’s extensive travel abroad, including trips to Canada, the UK, Mexico, and the UAE added more to fury.