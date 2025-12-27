Young domestic worker found hanging in employer’s house in DHA Karachi

KARACHI – A 17-year-old domestic worker was found dead in a house in an upscale society of the country’s largest city Karachi, which prompted a probe and outrage online.

The incident was reported from Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority DHA, as a 17-year-old domestic worker was found dead inside a residence in DHA Phase VI.

The teenager identified as Nazeer Ahmed was discovered hanging in the servant quarters of bungalow, and authorities launched an immediate response. Law enforcement officials rushed to site in the wake of reports of the incident.

A forensic team meticulously examined the area, collected crucial evidence, and later transferred Nazeer’s body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for necessary legal and medical procedures. Karachi police confirmed that they are working to retrieve CCTV footage from the house to assist the ongoing investigation.

Initial probe hinted death may have been a suicide due to some personal or family-related issues. Authorities stressed that investigations are continuing to uncover the full circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

This heartbreaking incident also sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting vulnerabilities faced by domestic workers and the urgent need for awareness and safety measures.