Chinese woman ‘commits suicide’ after jumping from Islamabad building

ISLAMABAD – A Chinese woman has allegedly committed suicide after jumping from the roof of a residential building in Islamabad’s G-8 area.

The incident occurred when the woman, who was in Pakistan on a visit visa, fell from the building, sustaining fatal injuries to her head.

Reports indicate that the fall was likely a suicide, but investigations are ongoing. The Islamabad police have confirmed the incident and have transferred the woman’s body to a nearby hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The deceased has been identified as Wan Rou Peng and she had been living the capital city since her arrival on the visit visa.

